Janhvi Kapoor goes click click with her fans
Photo | April 19, 2018 05:23 PM IST |
Manav Manglani
Recommended
April 19, 2018 07:23 PM IST
Mira Rajput Kapoor with mom and Janhvi, Ishaan step out on a lunch date
April 19, 2018 04:14 PM IST
Jacqueline looks ravishing in red at an event in the city
April 19, 2018 03:31 PM IST
Varun Dhawan looks all beefed up post workout!
April 19, 2018 02:19 PM IST
Young actor Ishaan Khatter looking Beyond The Clouds at the airport
April 19, 2018 02:08 PM IST
Aamir Khan is all smiles as he returns to the city
April 19, 2018 01:24 PM IST
Kangana takes the orange is the new black trend seriously in this airport look
April 18, 2018 06:09 PM IST
Ranbir looks cool as ever as he steps out of Karan Johar's office
April 18, 2018 04:46 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
April 18, 2018 03:48 PM IST
Katrina Kaif & sister Isabelle make a stylish appearance at the airport
April 18, 2018 01:09 PM IST
Gorgeous Alia Bhatt promotes Raazi in the city
April 17, 2018 07:30 PM IST
Shekhar Kapur meets with Bhumi Pednekar. Is a movie in the works?
April 17, 2018 07:00 PM IST
Anushka Sharma looks ready for the summer in her yellow top and trendy sunglasses
April 17, 2018 06:19 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor's neon shoes are sure to attract all the attention
April 17, 2018 05:31 PM IST
Ishaan Khatter heads out of the city after wrapping up Dhadak shoot
April 17, 2018 04:24 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor is all smiles post meeting at Ekta Kapoor's residence
April 17, 2018 01:29 PM IST
Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor along with dad Boney Kapoor enjoy a dinner outing in the city
April 17, 2018 12:15 PM IST
Alia seems happy with her new hairstyle; mom Soni is also all smiles post a salon session
April 17, 2018 11:46 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor looks pretty in pink with beau Anand Ahuja
April 16, 2018 05:44 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor goes casual as he steps out in the city
April 16, 2018 01:41 PM IST
The beautiful Kapoor sisters, Kareena & Karisma post dinner at Manish Malhotra's house
April 16, 2018 12:46 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor enjoy a game of football
April 16, 2018 12:28 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shoots for Gully Boy at a railway station in the city
April 15, 2018 04:49 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana keeps it casual at the airport