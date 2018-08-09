Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Janhvi Kapoor's all-white outfit is classic treat
Photo | August 08, 2018 10:18 PM IST |
Darshana Devi
1
/6
Bollywood debutante Janhvi Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Dhadak.
2
/6
She recently visited Whistling Woods International and looked gorgeous in an all-white outfit.
3
/6
The actress chose to wear a classic full-sleeved white top with spotless white pants. The newbie accessorized it with silver danglers.
4
/6
Janhvi’s co-actor and Beyond the Clouds star Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan too added spunk to the event.
5
/6
Shashank, who was also a student at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods, assisted the filmmaker on his films Black & White and Yuvraaj.
6
/6
The three, soaking in the success of Dhadak, were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.
trending
Now
Ekta Kapoor’s revelation on nepotistic practices will shock you!
Nia Sharma reveals she is not single, we wonder who’s the lucky man
After ‘Thug’ Aamir Khan, Salman Khan makes a Maltese move
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani to recreate Urvashi Urvashi and we can’t take it easy
Crowd-puller Ranveer Singh does a Simmba with a twist!
Dalai Lama makes shocking revelation on Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Salman Khan’s turns lifesaver for his Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal
Ariana Grande’s Carpool Karaoke off to a wild start with an on-set injury!
Sanjay Dutt holds Urvashi Rautela the ‘wrong’ way, and netizens go berserk
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan finally gets BMC nod for renovating Mumbai residence
Who Malaika Arora? Arbaaz Khan is ready to make his new relationship official!
Cardi B's latest post is NSFW!
Salim Khan's advice to Salman Khan on his love life will warm your heart
Ali Abbas Zafar calls himself Terminator, Katrina Kaif disagrees
Johnny Depp’s City of Lies pulled from release schedule
Have Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh zeroed in on their wedding location?
Rajkummar Rao spills the beans on his LSD audition, and it is hilarious!
Kanye West to guest on frenemy Jimmy Kimmel’s show after five years!
10 interesting facts about screenwriter Kalaignar Karunanidhi that will astonish you!
Stree: Shraddha Kapoor to now have her own franchise
Trolls on the prowl after Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput makes acting debut
Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and Game Of Thrones have a connection
Priyanka Chopra hits the gym and Ranveer Singh can’t believe it!
Karunanidhi Death: Vijay's Sarkar put on hold out of respect for Kalaignar
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 09:22 PM IST
Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza, and Gayatri and keep BFF Sonali Bendre’s book club going
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 11:31 AM IST
M Karunanidhi: Twelve pictures of DMK chief that you've probably missed
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 09:53 AM IST
M Karunanidhi: DMK chief’s rare and unseen pictures
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 10:34 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra’s sans-ring stint continues to grab eyeballs
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 01:57 PM IST
Men in Black! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are twinning and winning at the airport
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 01:37 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain snapped again, what’s cooking lady?
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 08:53 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra sparkled like a gem in this Emerald number!
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 05:39 PM IST
It was Daddy Aayush Sharma's trailer debut but Ahil Sharma stole the show
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 03:49 PM IST
Prince of the Strings: Taimur Ali Khan playing badminton is here to beat your Monday blues
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 09:59 AM IST
Aryan Khan looks thirsty but saves the day with this act
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 10:30 PM IST
Shweta Bachchan Nanda just introduced us to her son and it's a YASS from us
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 09:22 PM IST
Sunny Leone's little boys are double dose of joy
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 08:44 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan ups her style game with this trendy post-yoga outfit
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 07:44 PM IST
Aaradhya Bachchan is a mommy’s girl and here’s proof!
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 07:25 PM IST
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s little monster Yug teases the paps at the airport
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 05:52 PM IST
Friday bliss! Innaya and Taimur Ali Khan are here to walk you into the weekend!
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 02:24 PM IST
Mulk gets banned in the neighbouring mulk, not the only film of 2018 to face this
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 12:59 PM IST
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone trying to top the 'pecking' order for PDA?
facebook
twitter
August 02, 2018 08:10 PM IST
Sacred Games' cast get together and we’re looking out for Trivedi
facebook
twitter
August 02, 2018 07:36 PM IST
Sorry Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl, but our eyes are hooked on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s BLING!
facebook
twitter
August 02, 2018 06:08 PM IST
A cheerful Alia Bhatt returns to the bay without her bae Ranbir Kapoor
facebook
twitter
August 02, 2018 01:03 PM IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif turn up the heat as Manish Malhotra's showstoppers
facebook
twitter
August 02, 2018 12:54 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu nail the double date night look