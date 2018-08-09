home/

Janhvi Kapoor's all-white outfit is classic treat

Photo | August 08, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Darshana Devi
Bollywood debutante Janhvi Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Dhadak.
Bollywood debutante Janhvi Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Dhadak.

She recently visited Whistling Woods International and looked gorgeous in an all-white outfit.
She recently visited Whistling Woods International and looked gorgeous in an all-white outfit.

The actress chose to wear a classic full-sleeved white top with spotless white pants. The newbie accessorized it with silver danglers.
The actress chose to wear a classic full-sleeved white top with spotless white pants. The newbie accessorized it with silver danglers.

Janhvi’s co-actor and Beyond the Clouds star Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan too added spunk to the event.
Janhvi’s co-actor and Beyond the Clouds star Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan too added spunk to the event.

Shashank, who was also a student at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods, assisted the filmmaker on his films Black & White and Yuvraaj.
Shashank, who was also a student at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods, assisted the filmmaker on his films Black & White and Yuvraaj.

The three, soaking in the success of Dhadak, were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.
The three, soaking in the success of Dhadak, were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Recommended Photos