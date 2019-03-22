image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Kalank's First Class song launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dazzle in color coordinated outfits

entertainment

Kalank's First Class song launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dazzle in color coordinated outfits

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   March 22 2019, 6.07 pm
back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentFirst ClassKalankkaran joharMadhuri Dixitpappedphotossanjay duttSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Kalank's First Class: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's chemistry has got netizens love struck!

Quickies 22nd March 2019: Kalank's First Class song, Akshay Kumar's Kesari leaked by Tamilrockers, Aamir Khan's IPL connection and more...

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to entertain audience at the song launch