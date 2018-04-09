home/

Kangana looks classy in a white saree and oversized sunglasses

Photo | April 09, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Manav Manglani
Kangana Ranaut often opts for comfortable yet stylish attires when travelling. The diva was seen at the Mumbai airport in a saree and oversized sunglasses.
Kangana was on her way to the capital city, Delhi for a store launch event. She looked pretty in the white saree and oversized sunglasses. Grey bag and kolhapuri chappals completed her look.
On the work front, the Queen actress is busy with her upcoming film Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi.
