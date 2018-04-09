Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Kangana looks classy in a white saree and oversized sunglasses
Photo | April 09, 2018 11:40 AM IST |
Manav Manglani
1
/6
Kangana Ranaut often opts for comfortable yet stylish attires when travelling. The diva was seen at the Mumbai airport in a saree and oversized sunglasses.
2
/6
Kangana was on her way to the capital city, Delhi for a store launch event. She looked pretty in the white saree and oversized sunglasses. Grey bag and kolhapuri chappals completed her look.
3
/6
On the work front, the Queen actress is busy with her upcoming film Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi.
4
/6
5
/6
6
/6
trending
Now
Salman Khan sheds tears of gratitude, thanks his loved ones for being there
Raazi posters: Alia Bhatt is all set for her mission as a daughter, wife and spy
Congress netas pull a ‘fast’ one on Rahul Gandhi
Aamir Khan urges people to offer voluntary labour to make Maharashtra drought free
Officer teaser: Nagarjuna is back as a fearless Officer in RGV’s next
SOTY 2: KJo announces commencement of Tiger Shroff-Ananya Pandey starrer
Game of Thrones films the biggest battle scene ever, for 55 nights
After Virushka, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja all set for a destination wedding?
Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer shows Han with Empire & his journey of becoming a legendary smuggler
Madhavan is a proud father as his son Vedaant clinches a bronze in swimming
Sidharth Malhotra takes a break, grabs a scuba diving certificate
Raazi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as Sehmat, who plans to meet you soon
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
April 09, 2018 11:08 AM IST
Varun & Banita promote October in the city
facebook
twitter
April 08, 2018 04:36 PM IST
Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
facebook
twitter
April 08, 2018 03:16 PM IST
Akshay and family enjoy Sunday lunch together
facebook
twitter
April 08, 2018 03:09 PM IST
Post IPL performance, Hrithik out on a Sunday lunch date with his kids!
facebook
twitter
April 08, 2018 12:16 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in a pink lehanga
facebook
twitter
April 07, 2018 09:48 PM IST
Salman Khan's homecoming in pictures
facebook
twitter
April 07, 2018 06:39 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut majestically rides a white hose for Manikarnika
facebook
twitter
April 07, 2018 05:39 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan back to business in Mumbai
facebook
twitter
April 07, 2018 12:52 PM IST
Beyond The Clouds: Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan launch new song
facebook
twitter
April 07, 2018 11:05 AM IST
Family and friends continue to pour in at Salman Khan's residence after news of arrest
facebook
twitter
April 06, 2018 08:09 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor prances around Bandra
facebook
twitter
April 06, 2018 10:25 AM IST
Is Deepika Padukone copying boyfriend Ranveer Singh's quirky fashion trend?
facebook
twitter
April 06, 2018 10:14 AM IST
Bollywood in mourning as stars head to Salman Khan’s house dressed in black and white
facebook
twitter
April 05, 2018 06:18 PM IST
Convicted actor Salman Khan enters Jodhpur Central Jail
facebook
twitter
April 04, 2018 07:40 PM IST
Katrina Kaif cuddles Ahil Sharma as Arpita Khan looks on
facebook
twitter
April 04, 2018 06:24 PM IST
Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal to star in Ronnie Screwvala’s film ‘Uri’
facebook
twitter
April 04, 2018 04:04 PM IST
Salman Khan and sisters head to Jodhpur for Black Buck case hearing
facebook
twitter
April 04, 2018 01:41 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, Tabu & Sonali Bendre off to Jodhpur for the black buck case
facebook
twitter
April 03, 2018 02:06 PM IST
Director Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh go Gully Boy dubbing
facebook
twitter
April 03, 2018 01:31 PM IST
Cutie Taimur can't get his eyes off the paparazzi as he steps out of his play school
facebook
twitter
April 03, 2018 01:02 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput walk hand-in-hand post dinner date
facebook
twitter
April 03, 2018 12:34 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan keeps it casual as she steps out in the city
facebook
twitter
April 03, 2018 11:26 AM IST
Miss World Manushi Chhillar looks cool in red as she steps out of a restaurant