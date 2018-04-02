home/

Kangana Ranaut makes a classy appearance at the airport

Photo | April 02, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Kangana is back in the city from Chandigarh. The actress looked classy as she made her way out of the airport.
Kangana was seen wearing a light green top with white waist high pants. The Queen actress completed her look with a pair of grey boots and a fur jacket.
