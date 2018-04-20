Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Kapoor clan gathers to celebrate Babita's birthday
Photo | April 20, 2018 02:03 PM IST |
Darshana Devi
1
/4
2
/4
3
/4
4
/4
trending
Now
Deadpool 2 trailer: Shots fired at DC Universe and Avengers: Infinity Wars
Sunil Grover signs up for Bharat, will play Salman Khan’s bestie
Arsene Wenger resigns: Manager to leave Arsenal at the end of this season
The Conjuring’s monster is back to haunt you in The Nun
Here’s why Shoojit Sircar ruined Varun Dhawan’s styled hair every day
Ashutosh Gowarikar will recreate the Shaniwar Wada for Panipat
102 Not Out: Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan helped a driver prep
Beyond the Clouds explores Mumbai’s big bad world, falls short of applause
Katrina to join Salman as co-host on Big Boss 12?
Trouble mounts for Ali Zafar as more women accuse him of sexual harassment
Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta release date pushed confirms director Hansal Mehta
Kalank shoot begins, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt share updates
Kesari: Akshay Kumar injured on the set, refuses to return to Mumbai
Karan Johar becomes first Indian filmmaker to get a wax statue
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero looks a lot like Deadpool with LED lights
KriArj- John Abraham make peace over Parmanu but is there more to this trend?
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 07:23 PM IST
Mira Rajput Kapoor with mom and Janhvi, Ishaan step out on a lunch date
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 05:23 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor goes click click with her fans
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 04:14 PM IST
Jacqueline looks ravishing in red at an event in the city
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 03:31 PM IST
Varun Dhawan looks all beefed up post workout!
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 02:19 PM IST
Young actor Ishaan Khatter looking Beyond The Clouds at the airport
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 02:08 PM IST
Aamir Khan is all smiles as he returns to the city
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 01:24 PM IST
Kangana takes the orange is the new black trend seriously in this airport look
facebook
twitter
April 18, 2018 06:09 PM IST
Ranbir looks cool as ever as he steps out of Karan Johar's office
facebook
twitter
April 18, 2018 04:46 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
facebook
twitter
April 18, 2018 03:48 PM IST
Katrina Kaif & sister Isabelle make a stylish appearance at the airport
facebook
twitter
April 18, 2018 01:09 PM IST
Gorgeous Alia Bhatt promotes Raazi in the city
facebook
twitter
April 17, 2018 07:30 PM IST
Shekhar Kapur meets with Bhumi Pednekar. Is a movie in the works?
facebook
twitter
April 17, 2018 07:00 PM IST
Anushka Sharma looks ready for the summer in her yellow top and trendy sunglasses
facebook
twitter
April 17, 2018 06:19 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor's neon shoes are sure to attract all the attention
facebook
twitter
April 17, 2018 05:31 PM IST
Ishaan Khatter heads out of the city after wrapping up Dhadak shoot
facebook
twitter
April 17, 2018 04:24 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor is all smiles post meeting at Ekta Kapoor's residence
facebook
twitter
April 17, 2018 01:29 PM IST
Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor along with dad Boney Kapoor enjoy a dinner outing in the city
facebook
twitter
April 17, 2018 12:15 PM IST
Alia seems happy with her new hairstyle; mom Soni is also all smiles post a salon session
facebook
twitter
April 17, 2018 11:46 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor looks pretty in pink with beau Anand Ahuja
facebook
twitter
April 16, 2018 05:44 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor goes casual as he steps out in the city
facebook
twitter
April 16, 2018 01:41 PM IST
The beautiful Kapoor sisters, Kareena & Karisma post dinner at Manish Malhotra's house
facebook
twitter
April 16, 2018 12:46 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor enjoy a game of football
facebook
twitter
April 16, 2018 12:28 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shoots for Gully Boy at a railway station in the city