image
Monday, March 25th 2019
English
Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda look radiant on the runway

entertainment

Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda look radiant on the runway

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   March 24 2019, 11.45 pm
back
Abu Jani-Sandeep Khoslafashionkaran joharlifestylephotosrunwayShweta Bachchan NandaSonam Kapoor
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan rock Abu Jani Sandeep Khosala's fashion show

Kalank's First Class: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's chemistry has got netizens love struck!

Kalank's First Class song launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dazzle in color coordinated outfits