Tuesday, November 6th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Diwali
Salman Khan
Idris Elba
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt
Pamela Anderson
Thugs Of Hindostan
Priyanka Chopra
Virat Kohli
Zero
Katrina Kaif
Shah Rukh Khan
Nick Jonas
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Khushi Kapoor
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
5
/
5
entertainment
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan nail the ethnic look at the Prithvi Festival 2018
Murtuza Nullwala
November 06 2018, 12.16 am
back
Bollywood
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan
papped
photos
Prithvi Festival 2018
Saif Ali Khan
next
Sarkar release confusion: Will theatre owners brave the government order?
ALSO READ
Taimur Ali Khan spends a lazy day with Kareena and Saif
Kareena Kapoor Khan is threatened by son Taimur's popularity and rightly so!
Kareena Kapoor Khan crushes the charts in the latest Vogue cover