Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor play with black and white on a lazy Sunday!

Photo | July 29, 2018 06:31 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
The Kapoor sisters are always a sight to behold, even on a lazy Sunday noon.
1/5

The beautiful sisters were snapped making their way to their mom Babita's house. Both the sisters looked stunning as ever in their casual Sunday look.
2/5

The ever so stylish Bebo wore a sheer white shirt and cosy black pants, teamed with over-sized sunglasses.
3/5

Lolo chose a black asymmetrical midi dress to 'Keep Things Going' this Sunday.
4/5

Lolo teamed her overall look with blue starry printed sliders, black reflective sunglasses and a red coloured pout. It was blissful to see them!
5/5

