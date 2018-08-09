home/

Kareena Kapoor Khan brings out her wild side on a dinner date

Photo | August 09, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on a dinner date last night.
Not with Saif this time, Kareena had her gal pals for company!
Her mutil-coloured, animal print outfit perfectly displayed her wild side.
With minimal makeup and kohl eyes, Bebo looked a complete stunner with, of course, her signature pout for the cameras.
She had her manager Poonam Damania and stylist-friend Tanya Ghavri seated in the car with her.
But of course, our eyes were set on this gorgeous woman!
