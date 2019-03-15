image
Sunday, March 17th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kareena Kapoor Khan glitters her way to glory at an award show in Mumbai

entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan glitters her way to glory at an award show in Mumbai

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   March 15 2019, 10.33 pm
back
BeboBollywoodEventInternational Quality Awards 2019Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor Khan Stylepappedphotos
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

This Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan video from 3 Idiot days will melt your heart

Frown Prince: Taimur Ali Khan we’re loving the spikes, but why so serious?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a funny reply to a troll saying 'Taimur Ali Khan is dying of hunger'