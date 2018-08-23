home/

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar attend Ranbir Kapoor’s house party, but where's Alia Bhatt?

Photo | August 23, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Last night, Ranbir Kapoor hosted a bash at his residence and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the attendees.
Wearing a plain white tank top with faded blue denims, Kareena looked fresh as usual.
Filmmaker Karan Johar was also among the attendees for the party.
With his pout in place, the director was papped while on his way to Ranbir's house.
Aditya Roy Kapur too attended the party. We, however, missed Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt , who is in Delhi now.
