Saturday, March 30th 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
Home
Photos
Entertainment
Bollywood
4
/
4
entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s all blue look is wiping away our blues
Divya Ramnani
March 30 2019, 6.14 pm
back
Bollywood
Entertainment
fashion
Good News
Kareena Kapoor Khan
outfit goals
papped
Takht
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Keerthy Suresh roped in for director Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan!
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russel show off some power hits
Vijay Deverakonda says he can’t wait for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh!
Super Deluxe shines in Chennai but weak elsewhere
Nana Patekar set to make inroads into Tollywood with Allu Arjun’s next?
Inshallah vs Sooryavanshi: Is Rohit Shetty sceptical about this box office clash on Eid 2020?
ALSO READ
Momager Kris Jenner opens up on the cheating scandal, says she prays for daughter Khloe
Ranveer Singh took the just out of bed look too seriously
Kabir Singh: Kiara Advani announces wrap, but we missed Shahid Kapoor!