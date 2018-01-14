Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Tusshar Kapoor and Laksshya attend a baby bash
Photo | January 14, 2018 08:16 PM IST |
in.com staff
1
/9
2
/9
3
/9
4
/9
5
/9
6
/9
7
/9
8
/9
9
/9
trending
Now
Sitarist Anoushka Shankar and husband Joe Wright split
Comedian Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct
Hollywood biggies may drive Incredible India 2.0 campaign
Sushant Singh Rajput cast in Nitesh Tiwari’s next
Hugh Grant: Robert Downey Jr. wanted to kill me
Liam Neeson says there’s a “bit of a witch hunt in Hollywood”
Indian passports to be revamped, here’s what it means for you
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
January 14, 2018 08:16 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Tusshar Kapoor and Laksshya attend a baby bash
facebook
twitter
January 13, 2018 08:36 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in black at an awards show
facebook
twitter
January 13, 2018 11:06 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan hosts a star studded birthday bash for a close friend
facebook
twitter
January 13, 2018 10:58 AM IST
Alia Bhatt mesmerises everyone in a gown at a close friend's wedding
facebook
twitter
January 12, 2018 10:20 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor step out to promote Padman
facebook
twitter
January 12, 2018 08:32 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma steps out from Zero's set in Bandra
facebook
twitter
January 12, 2018 08:27 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao meets Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata at Paani Foundation in Mumbai
facebook
twitter
January 12, 2018 06:39 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan heads out for lunch in neon shorts
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 01:05 PM IST
Pooja Hegde flashes her abs post gym session
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 11:44 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons a classy black look in Airport
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 11:30 AM IST
Varun Dhawan coming out after meeting Shoojit Sircar in Juhu
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 11:10 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor plays the good son at dinner with family
facebook
twitter
January 10, 2018 05:24 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh step out to promote Aiyaary
facebook
twitter
January 09, 2018 09:33 AM IST
Padmavat is unstoppable, so is Deepika's beautiful smile
facebook
twitter
January 09, 2018 09:32 AM IST
Stars grace the special screening of Kaalakaandi
facebook
twitter
January 09, 2018 09:22 AM IST
Deepika Padukone plays big sister with Anisha Padukone
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 10:15 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor is our spirit animal in track pants and aviators
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 06:00 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor take football field by storm
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 03:32 PM IST
Rani Mukerji is shooting for Hichki in Worli gaon; have a look
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 07:03 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2018: Celebrities go black at the red carpet in support of #Time'sUp and #MeToo
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 08:00 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh step out to promote Aiyaary
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 07:54 PM IST
Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon and Mukesh Chhabra hang out together
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 07:17 PM IST
Alia looks stunning in a magenta dress
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 04:35 PM IST
Ranveer Singh was seen chilling at the Otters Club in the city