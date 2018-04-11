home/

Kareena looked gorgeous & Akshay dapper at the Lokmat Awards

Photo | April 11, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Kareena Kapoor attended the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on April 10. She won the Power Icon title while Akshay Kumar took back home the Social Influencer title.
The actress looked gorgeous in canary yellow chanderi saree with 'kalash' motif by designer Masaba Gupta. Kareena teamed it with a bright pink blouse. Gold earrings, bindi and hair tied in a ponytail completed her look.
Kareena Kapoor's style and the confidence with which the diva pulls off whatever she wears makes her a true fashion icon.
Kareena Kapoor won the Power Icon title at the Lokmat Awards while Akshay Kumar took back home the Social Influencer title.
Akshay Kumar looked dapper in his all black attire and grey jacket.
