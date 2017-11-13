home/

Karisma Kapoor post dinner date with beau Sandeep Toshniwal

Photo | November 12, 2017 03:26 PM IST | in.com staff
Karisma Kapoor and her rumoured beau, businessman Sandeep Toshniwal were seen in the city post a dinner date.
Sandeep Toshniwal recently got divorced from his orthodontist wife, Dr Ashrita after 14 years of marriage. He had filed for divorce in 2010. He has two daughters aged 12 and 9.
Karishma Kapoor got divorced from entrepreneur Sunjay Kapoor in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. She has two children.
Karisma and Sandeep have never opened about their relationship publicly, yet, it is being said that they both might get married soon.
