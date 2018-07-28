home/

Kartik Aaryan looks grumpy as he steps out in his casuals

Photo | July 28, 2018 12:44 PM IST | in.com staff
Kartik Aaryan looks dashing in his shades and those huge, white shoes scream for attention. But Kartik looks lost in thought, perhaps he's pondering about his upcoming film with Kriti Sanon?
Why so grumpy? We wonder what's bothering Kartik as he sure doesn't look happy.
Nope, still unhappy! Kartik has some serious thoughts going through his head right now.
Kartik's upcoming film Luka Chuppi will have him shooting in Gwalior, Agra, and Mathura from August 1 onwards.
