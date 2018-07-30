home/

Kartik Aaryan papped on a date with rumoured girlfriend Dimple

Photo | July 30, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Actor Kartik Aaryan has been on a professional high, post the stupendous success of his last screen outing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
1/6

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been on a professional high, post the stupendous success of his last screen outing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The actor is in the news for his personal life too. He was recently papped with rumoured girlfriend Dimple Sharma.
2/6

The actor is in the news for his personal life too. He was recently papped with rumoured girlfriend Dimple Sharma.

For those unaware, Dimple is an Indo-Canadian model who has been a part of several ads opposite many stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.
3/6

For those unaware, Dimple is an Indo-Canadian model who has been a part of several ads opposite many stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

They have been spotted together in the past on several occasions and this time too, our shutterbugs couldn't miss the sight of them on a date.
4/6

They have been spotted together in the past on several occasions and this time too, our shutterbugs couldn't miss the sight of them on a date.

We think they make for a sexy couple,, but the actor is yet to confess about his relationship status.
5/6

We think they make for a sexy couple,, but the actor is yet to confess about his relationship status.

Workwise, he will be seen in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party and will also be seen in a Dinesh Vijan movie opposite Kriti Sanon.
6/6

Workwise, he will be seen in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party and will also be seen in a Dinesh Vijan movie opposite Kriti Sanon.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos