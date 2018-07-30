Home
Kartik Aaryan papped on a date with rumoured girlfriend Dimple
Photo | July 30, 2018 07:40 PM IST |
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
1
/6
Actor Kartik Aaryan has been on a professional high, post the stupendous success of his last screen outing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
2
/6
The actor is in the news for his personal life too. He was recently papped with rumoured girlfriend Dimple Sharma.
3
/6
For those unaware, Dimple is an Indo-Canadian model who has been a part of several ads opposite many stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.
4
/6
They have been spotted together in the past on several occasions and this time too, our shutterbugs couldn't miss the sight of them on a date.
5
/6
We think they make for a sexy couple,, but the actor is yet to confess about his relationship status.
6
/6
Workwise, he will be seen in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party and will also be seen in a Dinesh Vijan movie opposite Kriti Sanon.
