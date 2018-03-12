home/

Katrina Kaif in her bridal avatar on the sets of Zero

Photo | March 06, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Manav Manglani
On Monday, Katrina Kaif posted a picture from the sets of her upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan, Zero. She looked regal. Decked up in a bridal attire, she donned a mang tika, nose ring, earrings and a necklace
1/3

Here are some more pictures of the actress from the sets of the film
2/3

The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is slated to release on December 21, 2018
3/3

