Katrina Kaif & sister Isabelle make a stylish appearance at the airport
Photo | April 18, 2018 03:48 PM IST |
Manav Manglani
Photos
April 18, 2018 04:46 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
April 18, 2018 01:09 PM IST
Gorgeous Alia Bhatt promotes Raazi in the city
April 17, 2018 07:30 PM IST
Shekhar Kapur meets with Bhumi Pednekar. Is a movie in the works?
April 17, 2018 07:00 PM IST
Anushka Sharma looks ready for the summer in her yellow top and trendy sunglasses
April 17, 2018 06:19 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor's neon shoes are sure to attract all the attention
April 17, 2018 05:31 PM IST
Ishaan Khatter heads out of the city after wrapping up Dhadak shoot
April 17, 2018 04:24 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor is all smiles post meeting at Ekta Kapoor's residence
April 17, 2018 01:29 PM IST
Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor along with dad Boney Kapoor enjoy a dinner outing in the city
April 17, 2018 12:15 PM IST
Alia seems happy with her new hairstyle; mom Soni is also all smiles post a salon session
April 17, 2018 11:46 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor looks pretty in pink with beau Anand Ahuja
April 16, 2018 05:44 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor goes casual as he steps out in the city
April 16, 2018 01:41 PM IST
The beautiful Kapoor sisters, Kareena & Karisma post dinner at Manish Malhotra's house
April 16, 2018 12:46 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor enjoy a game of football
April 16, 2018 12:28 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shoots for Gully Boy at a railway station in the city
April 15, 2018 04:49 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana keeps it casual at the airport
April 15, 2018 02:15 PM IST
Kriti Sanon dons an all black look as she steps out in the city
April 15, 2018 01:37 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan is all smiles post her gym session
April 15, 2018 12:57 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan post a Swachh Bharat shoot in the city
April 15, 2018 11:36 AM IST
Anushka Sharma keeps it simple as she returns from Bengaluru
April 14, 2018 06:40 PM IST
Varun Dhawan keeps his stubble look from October intact even after release
April 14, 2018 06:35 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks breezy like summer in this Raazi promotion look
April 14, 2018 11:30 AM IST
Ranveer Singh takes a break from quirky in this all-grey comfy look
April 13, 2018 10:56 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt visit Mahesh Bhatt's office to discuss Sadak 2