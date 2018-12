Kedarnath screening: Besties Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor catch Sara Ali Khan’s debut with others

1/6

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter is stepping into Bollywood with Kedarnath wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. A screening of the same was held last night and many B-town stars turned up to support her. Dressed in white salwar-kameez, Sara was a sight for sore eyes at the screening. But we wonder where was Sushant Singh Rajput though.