image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Krishna Raj Kapoor: Kareena, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan and others pay their respects

entertainment

Krishna Raj Kapoor: Kareena, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan and others pay their respects

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 01 2018, 12.47 pm
back
KajolKarisma KapoorKrishna Raj KapoorpappedphotosRandhir KapoorSaif Ali Khan
nextJayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!
ALSO READ

Helicopter Eela: There's no stopping Kajol in this recreated version of Ruk Ruk Ruk

Ajay Devgn leaking Kajol's number was a promotional stunt after all

Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol’s number: Mistake or promotional gimmick?