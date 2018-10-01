image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Krishna Raj Kapoor: First lady of the Kapoor khaandan, unseen pictures

entertainment

Krishna Raj Kapoor: First lady of the Kapoor khaandan, unseen pictures

Farheen SiddiquiFarheen Siddiqui   October 01 2018, 10.25 am
back
BollywoodKapoor familyKrishna Raj KapoorRaj KapoorRanbir KapoorRishi Kapoor
nextJayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!
ALSO READ

Tanushree Dutta attack footage emerges, journalist calls it fake news

Krishna Raj Kapoor death: Son Randhir Kapoor shares funeral details

Neha Dhupia's baby shower was a perfect mix of glitz and glam