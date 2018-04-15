home/

Kriti Sanon dons an all black look as she steps out in the city

Photo | April 15, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Kriti opted for an all black look for her Sunday outing. She paired it with a jacket and black sun glasses. Open hair and her beautiful smile completed her look.
On the work front, Kriti has signed Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar. She has also said yes to Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.
