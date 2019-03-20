image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English
Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora enjoy a cosy dinner date

entertainment

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora enjoy a cosy dinner date

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   March 20 2019, 9.39 am
back
Arjun KapoorMalaika Arora
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Arjun Kapoor raises concern over Mumbai's infrastructure, but this is not the first time

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is wholesomely entertaining

Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor welcome Keerthy Suresh to Bollywood with warm wishes