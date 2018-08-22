home/

Loveratri: Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma turn collegiate!

Photo | August 21, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Ranjini Maitra
Newcomer Warina Hussain has dived into promoting her debut film - Loveratri.
1/5

Newcomer Warina Hussain has dived into promoting her debut film - Loveratri.

On Tuesday, she dropped in at National College for an event.
2/5

On Tuesday, she dropped in at National College for an event.

Aayush Sharma, too, will be debuting with Loveratri.
3/5

Aayush Sharma, too, will be debuting with Loveratri.

Debutante Aayush Sharma has taken the hectic promotional period pretty enthusiastically too!
4/5

Debutante Aayush Sharma has taken the hectic promotional period pretty enthusiastically too!

They happily posed together for the shutterbugs.
5/5

They happily posed together for the shutterbugs.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos