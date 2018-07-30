home/

Lovestruck forever! These pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are #everydayphenomenal

Photo | July 29, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony on May 8th. Ever since then, Sonam and Anand PDA moments are all over the internet. So, let’s track down their few goody moments here!
1/9

A filmy pose for sure, 'Jabh Pyar Kiya Toh PDA Se Darna Kya!
2/9

Forget their opulent attire for a while, let's concentrate on the grin on the couple's face. AWW!
3/9

The bridegroom on his knees while the bride blushing; a moment every girl waits for, right?
4/9

The Shaadi ke baad glow on the couple's face. *maar daala*
5/9

Even at the airport. Let the world know that this 'JODI is KAMAAL KI'!
6/9

The KISS ME moment infused with a black and white backdrop.
7/9

Even on the streets of Mumbai, the lovebirds aren't afraid of PDA. Let the world know about the brewing romance and how!
8/9

Glued to each other always! 'Mere photo ko seene se yaar Chipka le saiyyan Fevicol se' *sigh*
9/9

