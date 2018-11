Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018: It was a carpet black for men

1/8

On Sunday night, the Lux Rose Awards 2018 took social media by storm. Many Bollywood bigwigs headed to the gala event and dominated the red carpet in their favourite hues. While the women were decked up, the men were plain boring as almost everyone opted for the safest colour, BLACK. So, was this black effect due to Ranveer Singh's absence, who’s the only actor with balls when it comes to fashion?