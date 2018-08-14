home/

Madhubala or Madhuri Dixit? You decide!

Photo | August 14, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Darshana Devi
Superstar Madhuri Dixit turned heads with her latest avatar on the sets of Dance Deewane.
The actress recreated the iconic avatar of the graceful Madhubala in the reality show. Dressed in an orange and silver, embroidered lehenga with a maroon chunni and heavy jewellery, Madhuri looked ravishing!
Actor John Abraham was also present on the show to promote his upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate.
The Desi Boy of Bollywood shook a leg with the dancers.
Also visiting the sets were the lead stars of Happy Phirr Bhag Jaygi, Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty.
Sonakshi donned a bright red formal suit, teaming it with a black bralet. She looked scorching hot! The two were all smiles as they posed for the camera.
