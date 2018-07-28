home/

Malaika Arora Khan looks simple yet chic in this bodycon dress

Photo | July 28, 2018 02:11 PM IST | in.com staff
Malaika flaunts her bodycon dress minus the earrings. We like how she blushes in front of the cameras.
Noticed her shoes? The 'Nice' and 'Cool' tags on them made us go 'wow'.
We dig how Malaika kept her look simple yet fashionable with just a necklace.
Malaika's clutch completes her otherwise accessory-free look
