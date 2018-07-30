home/

Mommy Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara are stylishly synced

Photo | July 29, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Ranjini Maitra
It was a lovely day out for Akshay Kumar, Twinke Khanna and their daughter Nitara as they headed to a suburban restaurant.
Did you notice their trendy hairbands? Nitara dons a cute bow while Twinkle chose a dressy yellow one. We head over heels in love with them!
The adorable mother-daughter duo are absolutely style coordinated in their pretty dresses.
And not to forget the white sneakers! Looks like white is a mutual favourite here.
Akshay looks as chilled out as ever and we cannot get over his choice of colour in this avatar. His indigo pants are a big win!
