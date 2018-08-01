home/

Mouni Roy plays with pink during Gold promotions

Photo | August 01, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Darshana Devi
After ruling the TV industry, Mouni Roy is all set for her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold
1/6

After ruling the TV industry, Mouni Roy is all set for her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold

She was recently seen promoting her film with producer Ritesh Sidhwani
2/6

She was recently seen promoting her film with producer Ritesh Sidhwani

The Bengali beauty slipped into a pastel-pink gown, which she accessorised with statement earrings. Absolutely breathtaking!
3/6

The Bengali beauty slipped into a pastel-pink gown, which she accessorised with statement earrings. Absolutely breathtaking!

The film, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, is set in 1948 and is based on the story of the Hockey team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation on August 12, 1948
4/6

The film, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, is set in 1948 and is based on the story of the Hockey team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation on August 12, 1948

Mouni will be seen playing Akshay's on-screen wife Monobina Das
5/6

Mouni will be seen playing Akshay's on-screen wife Monobina Das

Gold releases on August 15, 2018
6/6

Gold releases on August 15, 2018

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos