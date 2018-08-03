home/

Mulk gets banned in the neighbouring mulk, not the only film of 2018 to face this

Photo | August 03, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Murtuza Iqbal
Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk has hit the screens in our mulk (India). But, the film won’t be releasing in neighbouring mulk, Pakistan. Sinha has written and open letter to the citizens of Pakistan, stating that his movie is neither pro-Pakistan nor anti-Pakistan.
Mulk gets banned in the neighbouring mulk, not the only film of 2018 to face this
Well, this is not the first film of 2018 to be banned in the neighbouring country.
PadMan spoke about menstrual hygiene and the censor board of Pakistan found the film’s subject unfit for their country. This taboo related to menstruation needs to end… PERIOD!
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary was banned as the film showcased Pakistan in a bad light. But the film was so poorly made, we wish it was banned in India too.
Anushka Sharma scared the living day lights out of the audience with Pari. But she couldn’t scare the people of Pakistan as the movie never released there. The Pakistan censor board red signaled the film for its promotion of black magic.
The censor board of Pakistan were not Raazi to release Alia Bhatt’s Raazi as the actress played the role of an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani army officer, with the motive of passing on classified information to Indian intelligence.
Parmanu The Story of Pokhran was a story that Pakistan audiences didn’t get to see as the neighbouring country doesn’t allow any foreign films to release there during the month of Ramzan and Eid.
Veere Di Wedding was deemed too vulgar and objectionable according to Pakistan censor board, therefore the no show.
