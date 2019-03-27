image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt beams with joy as she holds her trophy with pride

entertainment

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt beams with joy as she holds her trophy with pride

Sachin GokhaleSachin Gokhale   March 27 2019, 7.01 pm
back
Alia BhattKalankNews18 Reel Movie Awards 2019pappedphotosraaziStudent of the YearVarun Dhawan
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

After winning big at News18's Reel Awards, Alia Bhatt was spotted in her casual best

Quickies 27th March 2019: Alia Bhatt at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018, MS Dhoni's cutest cheerleader, birthday boy Ram Charan and more...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards but isn't 'boasty' about it