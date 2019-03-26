News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Dia Mirza grace the night

1/8

The much awaited News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 took place on Tuesday night and it was star studded. Alia Bhatt walked in looking like a splendid in a red Sabyasachi Mukherji saree. The award season has been going great for the actress and she added another one to her collection on Tuesday. She walked away with the Best Actor (Female) award for her flawless act in Raazi.