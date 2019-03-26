Wednesday, March 27th 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
Home
Photos
Entertainment
Bollywood
8
/
8
entertainment
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Dia Mirza grace the night
Ranjini Maitra
March 26 2019, 11.59 pm
back
Alia Bhatt
Aparshakti Khurrana
Carpet Cruisers
Dia Mirza
Gajraj Rao
Harshdeep Kaur
Konkana Sensharma
News18 Movie Reel Awards
News18 Reel Awards
photos
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt looks bold in a red Sabyasachi Mukherji saree
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best performance isn't in Raazi, but will come with Sadak 2
Raghavendra Rajkumar's 25th movie titled Aadisidaatha to begin rolling soon!
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best Actress award, Best Actor award goes to Gajraj Rao
Taimur Ali Khan wants to join NickYanka on a holiday to Maimi and we approve!
Taimur Ali Khan cookies are here, fans can now literally have a piece of him!
ALSO READ
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt explains why she treats every award like a holiday
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has his plate full
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao to soon lock in his next film