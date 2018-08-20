home/

Nick Jonas heads home after busy engagement weekend with Priyanka Chopra!

Photo | August 20, 2018 09:23 AM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
The celebrations are done and it’s for the Jonas’ to head back home. It was a busy weekend for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as the love birds made their romantic relationship official with a roka ceremony at PeeCee’s Mumbai home.
1/7

The celebrations are done and it’s for the Jonas’ to head back home. It was a busy weekend for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as the love birds made their romantic relationship official with a roka ceremony at PeeCee’s Mumbai home.

The roka was followed by an intimate bash on Saturday evening, for which the guest list may have been too short for Bollywood standards. Nick and his parents left Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.
2/7

The roka was followed by an intimate bash on Saturday evening, for which the guest list may have been too short for Bollywood standards. Nick and his parents left Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

After their engagement party on Saturday, the couple took time out to visit an orphanage. Priyanka put her best foot forward as she stepped up to shake a leg with the children. Missing Bollywood much?
3/7

After their engagement party on Saturday, the couple took time out to visit an orphanage. Priyanka put her best foot forward as she stepped up to shake a leg with the children. Missing Bollywood much?

Our desi girl’s American dulhaa, went for all black comfy look on his way out, again keeping his fanny pack close.
4/7

Our desi girl’s American dulhaa, went for all black comfy look on his way out, again keeping his fanny pack close.

Nick seems to be glowing in love or is the million flashes. Guess, we’ll never know!
5/7

Nick seems to be glowing in love or is the million flashes. Guess, we’ll never know!

Clearly not used to this flood of attention, Nick’s parents held on to each other at the airport. Or is that parental PDA!
6/7

Clearly not used to this flood of attention, Nick’s parents held on to each other at the airport. Or is that parental PDA!

All the attention now moves to their wedding plans. Will it be in Mumbai or America or a destination wedding! We’re sure the rumour mills are already at work. Watch this space for more.
7/7

All the attention now moves to their wedding plans. Will it be in Mumbai or America or a destination wedding! We’re sure the rumour mills are already at work. Watch this space for more.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos