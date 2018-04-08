home/

Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences

Photo | April 08, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Kal Ho Na Ho director Nikhil Advani lost his mother on Saturday, April 7. The cause of her death was not immediately known.
1/11

Kal Ho Na Ho director Nikhil Advani lost his mother on Saturday, April 7. The cause of her death was not immediately known.

The last rites were performed at Banganga, Napean Sea Road in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. His mother, Rekha is survived by daughter Monisha and sons Nikhil and Kunal.
2/11

The last rites were performed at Banganga, Napean Sea Road in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. His mother, Rekha is survived by daughter Monisha and sons Nikhil and Kunal.

Friends and colleagues from Bollywood poured in to offer condolences.
3/11

Friends and colleagues from Bollywood poured in to offer condolences.

Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
4/11

Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
5/11

Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
6/11

Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
7/11

Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
8/11

Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
9/11

Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
10/11

Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
11/11

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos