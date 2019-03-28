Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
Home
Photos
Entertainment
Bollywood
8
/
8
entertainment
Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishers!
Almas Khateeb
March 28 2019, 12.25 am
back
Anil Kapoor
Notebook
Pranutan Behl
Salman Khan
Sonakshi Sinha
Zaheer Iqbal
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?
After winning big at News18's Reel Awards, Alia Bhatt was spotted in her casual best
Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports
IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Russell, Rana, Uthappa star in 28 run win for Knight Riders
Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalleled
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee to have Bollywood's first transgender actor in Season's Greetings
ALSO READ
Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!
NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but mum on Salman Khan