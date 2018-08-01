Home
On Meena Kumari’s birth anniversary, we pick two actresses who can play ‘The Tragedy Queen’ to the T
Photo | August 01, 2018 06:54 PM IST |
Murtuza Iqbal
1
/10
Meena Kumari; the tragedy queen whose on-screen life was as synced in melancholy as her off-screen one. Naturally, we would need a pro to play her role, if ever a movie is made on the beautiful actress.
2
/10
Kanana Ranaut is one actress who can nail absolutely any role she chooses to portray. Watching her on screen as Meena Kumari would be enchanting for sure.
3
/10
The resemblance does not end just in terms of finesse. Kangana, just like Meena Kumari herself, has had a failed love life. The list of people who broke her heart are many, just like the Tragedy Queen.
4
/10
Meena Kumari too was married to Kamal Amrohi but parted ways due to his abusive nature. Her name was later linked to many stars of the time, including the likes of Gulzar, Dharmendra and Sawan Kumar Tak. However, none but utter melancholy stayed by her side.
5
/10
Kangana too has had her name linked to various married actors. Need we take their names?
6
/10
And a dialogue of the legendary actress suits Kangana perfectly, “Zindagi ki raahon mein thokarein wohi khate hai; joh oonche hokar chalte hai.”
7
/10
In a biopic, the most important thing is to look like the person on which the movie is based on. A recent example would be Ranbir Kapoor who looked quite similar to Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.
8
/10
Well, moving over Kangana to the next actress who we feel can do justice to the beauty that Meena Kumari was and will forever be.
9
/10
We are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan. Just look at her. While she is not a replica, but there is a touch of Meena Kumari in the way she carries herself.
10
/10
Kareena’s career has spanned over 18 years, and the lady has not yet starred in any biopic. Surely, playing Meena Kumari would be a once in a lifetime kind of thing.
