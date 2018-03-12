home/

Parineeti Chopra heads to Punjab to resume shoot of Namastey England

Photo | March 02, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Parineeti Chopra heads to Punjab to resume shoot of Namastey England
1/3

Parineeti Chopra heads to Punjab to resume shoot of Namastey England
2/3

Parineeti Chopra heads to Punjab to resume shoot of Namastey England
3/3

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos