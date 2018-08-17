Home
Parsi New Year 2018: Films that broke the Bawa cliché in Bollywood
Photo | August 17, 2018 04:52 PM IST |
Murtuza Iqbal
1
/6
Bollywood is known for stereotyping and Parsis are not spared! Either fat, funny, someone who is driving a vintage car or owning an Iranian café, Bawas have a distinct role to play in movies. But then, there are some movies who have moved past this clichéd portrayal of Parsis.
2
/6
Rustom: Akshay Kumar played the role of Rustom Pavri in this movie which was loosely based on Nanavati murder case. The movie didn’t stereotype the community and neither Akshay or Ileana pulled off the Parsi accent.
3
/6
Being Cyrus: Homi Adajania’s directorial debut Being Cyrus had shown us a totally different side of Parsis. It was a psychological thriller and it was quite an unique experience to see Parsi characters in such a film.
4
/6
Khatta Meetha: Starring Ashok Kumar and Pearl Padamsee in the lead role, this slice-of-life film had made us go rolling on the floor laughing. The movie was about two Parsi people who decide to settle in a matrimony in their declining years and how their children react to it.
5
/6
Little Zizou: Showcasing the life of two different Parsi families, through the eyes of a 9-year-old, Little Zizou, is surely a movie to sit back and enjoy. It was honoured with National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare.
6
/6
Pestonjee: Starring Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Kirron Kher, the 1988 released Pestonjee is one of the best films ever made on the Parsi community. It showcased the life of Parsis much different than the typical bawas we know. Pestonjee had won National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
