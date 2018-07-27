Home
PICS: Kangana Ranaut looks ravishing in a Victorian-inspired lehenga at India Couture Week 2018
Photo | July 26, 2018 12:58 PM IST |
Darshana Devi
1
/4
Bollywood’s fashionista Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp at India Couture Week 2018 at Taj Palace, New Delhi on Wednesday.
2
/4
The actress impressed us with the Victoria-inspired beige lehenga topped with a quarter-sleeved floral embroidered crimson velvet floor-length jacket. Absolutely marvelous!
3
/4
Meanwhile, when the actress was quizzed on her how does she feel being the showstopper for Anju Modi, she said that she was ‘in full character’.
4
/4
"This is a Victorian cape, and I have taken the look very seriously. I am in full character, and I feel I can break into a dialogue,” she told News18.
