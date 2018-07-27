home/

PICS: Kangana Ranaut looks ravishing in a Victorian-inspired lehenga at India Couture Week 2018

Photo | July 26, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Darshana Devi
Bollywood’s fashionista Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp at India Couture Week 2018 at Taj Palace, New Delhi on Wednesday.
The actress impressed us with the Victoria-inspired beige lehenga topped with a quarter-sleeved floral embroidered crimson velvet floor-length jacket. Absolutely marvelous!
Meanwhile, when the actress was quizzed on her how does she feel being the showstopper for Anju Modi, she said that she was ‘in full character’.
"This is a Victorian cape, and I have taken the look very seriously. I am in full character, and I feel I can break into a dialogue,” she told News18.
