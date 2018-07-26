home/

PICS: Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Dubai in style

Photo | July 26, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Ranjini Maitra
Our paparazzi, on Thursday, clicked Shah Rukh Khan as he was leaving the city. King Khan is headed to Dubai being his usual casual self.
1/5

The amiable person that he is, SRK gels well with almost everyone around him. 
2/5

He was sporting a white tee shirt and a black cargo.
3/5

He teamed it up with white sneakers and his favourite pair of goggles.
4/5

Comfortable and casual!
5/5

