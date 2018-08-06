Home
Prince of the Strings: Taimur Ali Khan playing badminton is here to beat your Monday blues
Photo | August 06, 2018 03:49 PM IST |
Murtuza Iqbal
1
/6
Prince Taimur Ali Khan is here to your rescue. His cuteness will sure help you get over your Monday blues.
2
/6
Generally we get to see him enjoying a swing ride or playing at a park.
3
/6
But, looks like a real sport has grabbed Taimur’s attention
4
/6
Recently, Taimur was clicked with papa Saif Ali Khan and was seen playing with a badminton racket.
5
/6
As usual Taimur stole our hearts with his cuteness.
6
/6
Saif waved at the shutterbugs while carrying his cute little son in his arms.
