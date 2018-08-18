home/

Priyanka and Nick engagement: Parineeti Chopra twins in yellow with sis Priyanka

Photo | August 18, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Parineeti Chopra twinned with her cousin in a glorious yellow outfit.
She was snapped outside as she made an exit after Priyanka Chopra's roka ceremony.
Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai on Saturday, to be a part of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra's roka with American beau, Nick Jonas.
Parineeti took a break from shooting Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra in Lucknow.
The actor was clicked exiting the function and we loved how she chose a yellow outfit to twin with her sister!
