Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a dream couple at their Roka ceremony

Photo | August 18, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Lovestruck couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked gorgeous for their roka ceremony, held on Saturday morning.
Their families were a bundle of smiles as well.
A candid picture of the couple from the ceremony.
Aww! The way Nick is looking at his ladylove is oh-so-romantic in this picture.
Another beautiful shot of the couple as they conduct the puja together.
