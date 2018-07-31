Home
Priyanka Chopra leaves Bharat’s greener pastures for Katrina Kaif; Other actors who rejected films that were ultimate Blockbusters
Photo | July 31, 2018 01:58 PM IST |
Abhishek Singh
1
/12
Salman Khan has officially welcomed the ‘sunder and susheel’ Katrina Kaif to the Bharat team.
2
/12
...but after Priyanka Chopra chopped herself off the film in the ‘NICK’ of time (this joke isn’t going away anytime soon). But she isn't the first one to reject an upcoming blockbuster.
3
/12
Kangana Ranaut was the first choice for the role of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture. She rejected, Vidya Balan came in and the rest is history.
4
/12
Salman Khan was touted to play Kabir Khan in Chak De! India. He wanted modifications, and makers didn’t agree. And we got SRK as the stern yet beloved coach.
5
/12
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were not the original choice for Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. Bhansali originally wanted Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, but we all know how that ended.
6
/12
Can you imagine anyone other than Sanjay Dutt as Munnabhai? Apparently, makers wanted Shah Rukh Khan but that didn’t work out.
7
/12
Not Shah Rukh Khan, but Saif Ali Khan was the real choice for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He turned it down and SRK went on to become the King of Romance.
8
/12
Twinkle Khanna is best at tickling our funnybones through her words. But did you know she turned down the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which eventually went to Rani Mukerji.
9
/12
Now we know why Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli is forever angry. He was to star in 1992 release Deewana. He walked out due to creative differences, and in came Shah Rukh Khan.
10
/12
3 Idiots is one of the best Bollywood creations. But did you know the role of Rancho was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan? Well, we are quite glad he turned it down as Aamir laughed his way in our hearts.
11
/12
Not only Aishwarya, but later on, Kareena Kapoor was Bhansali’s choice to play Leela in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. However, she had to walk out due to other work commitments.
12
/12
Amitabh Bachchan would not have earned the tag of angry young man, had he not got his big break with Zanjeer. But did you know that the makers had approached Dilip Kumar for the movie?
