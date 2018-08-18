home/

Priyanka Chopra may have walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat, but Arpita Khan Sharma still walked in for her roka

Photo | August 18, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' roka ceremony on Saturday.
Wearing a pastel coloured salwar kameez, Arpita was clicked in her car.
Her visit comes as a big surprise to us considering the recent professional woe that occurred between Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan.
Priyanka walked out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat citing personal matters as the reason and Salman didn't seem too happy about it,
But, his younger sister attended the occasion proving that all's well indeed!
