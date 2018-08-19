home/

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement party: Sis Parineeti Chopra is the first to arrive

Photo | August 18, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Nikita Thakkar
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' roka ceremony took place this morning, and now we are all charged up for the party.
1/4

Cousin Parineeti Chopra is the first one to arrive at Chopra residence in Juhu, Mumbai to be a part of the celebrations.
2/4

Dressed in a black short dress, Parineeti was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
3/4

But out of everything, why did she pick this dress is something that we wonder! Isn't it a little inappropriate for an occasion like this?
4/4

