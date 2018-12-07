Saturday, December 8th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Salman Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Uri
Vicky Kaushal
Arjun Kapoor
Simmba
2.0
Nick Jonas
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Zero
Salman Khan
Tesla
Kareena Kapoor
Akshay Kumar
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
5
/
5
entertainment
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: This couple's madly in love and their PDA is proof!
Divya Ramnani
December 07 2018, 11.44 pm
back
Bollywood
Entertainment
hollywood
nick jonas
Nick jonas and priyanka chopra wedding
papped
photos
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Wedding
next
TFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas treat fans with more family portraits
Akshay Kumar doesn't want his kids to turn into 'products' in the paparazzi age
Mika Singh controversy: Daler Mehndi says the accuser has been working with Mika for years